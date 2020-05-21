Editor’s Notebook: How Lynn Shelton mapped our shifting sense of self

Moreover, Lynn was known for conducting her work with incredible kindness in a famously unkind industry. A graduate of Garfield High School and the University of Washington School of Drama, Lynn was a Seattleite through and through. She was a huge proponent of making films locally, both because she loved our deep green landscape (her films feature long, loving shots of mossy logs, bright ferns and soggy sidewalks) and also because the local crews were like family to her.

After writing about her work for many years, we became friends. That’s why I’m calling her Lynn, instead of applying the proper journalistic remove and using her last name. It was hard to be removed when it came to Lynn. She was magnetic.

This week on Crosscut, I tried to capture a sense of her spirit and work in an essay examining her first feature, We Go Way Back. The film is about a 23-year-old aspiring actress in a rut, who becomes haunted by the letters she wrote to herself when she was an optimistic, confident 13-year-old. In an event scheduled before her death, Lynn was going to do a livestream screening and discussion of the film this week. Northwest Film Forum is proceeding with the event (May 21 at 6 p.m.) in what is now a tribute screening. Viewers are encouraged to watch on the NWFF website or Facebook page and share memories of Lynn in the comments.

One of the human stories Lynn was drawn to was that of the many selves we inhabit over the course of a life. Her films often feature a main character who has lost the sense of who they really are. “I do tend to gravitate toward … some kind of identity crisis,” Lynn says in a 2015 interview for the Frye Art Museum. “The endless fascination for me is always … this question of the self: How do I change over time, how do I change in different situations, how do I change in relationship to you as opposed to other people?”