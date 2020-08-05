A gentle and somewhat naïve kid, Tuck observes the city from the fringes as he hides from his creators and learns that his story is bigger than he ever could have realized. While coming to terms with a world that fears him, Tuck learns that he’s not the only goat-person in the world, and he begins to revel in his differences.

Taking place in current-day Seattle, the action ricochets across town, from Freeway Park to Roosevelt High School to Lake Washington. Locals will recognize something familiar on every page: a moody late-night ferry ride, the villages of tents sprouting under Interstate 5, the moonlit monolith of the water tower at Volunteer Park.

But beyond the thorough recitation of familiar places and names, The Cloven is positively steeped in Seattle. It began as a short story that bestselling local novelist Garth Stein (The Art of Racing in the Rain) wrote for a reading at Capitol Hill’s Hugo House in 2011. With Tuck and his race of lab-engineered goat-people, Stein sought to create a new cryptid to join Sasquatch and the Tree Octopus in the pantheon of weirdly sympathetic Northwest monsters.