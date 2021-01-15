Editor’s Notebook: We’re lichen these Northwest moss movies

The film, starring David Cross (of Arrested Development), is loosely based on the nonfiction book Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide (1995), by Robert Michael Pyle, a Washington-based butterfly expert and acclaimed nature writer. The story surrounds Pyle’s treacherous six-week hike through the largely unexplored Gifford Pinchot National Forest in search of rare butterflies. In the wake of his wife’s death after a long struggle with ovarian cancer (which we see in painful flashbacks), he’s trying to find himself, too.

From the first moment Pyle sets out on the trail — largely unprepared for the 124-mile hike, wearing stiff new hiking boots — we are awash in what I call “moss porn.” Close-ups of wet fern fronds. Nurse logs glistening with dew. River rocks upholstered in soft chartreuse, and tree trunks that appear to be wearing green angora sweaters. “Witch’s Hair” lichen dripping from branch to branch. Moss porn isn’t dirty, but it’s definitely earthy.

It’s also a favorite visual tactic of Northwest filmmakers, as it signals an immediate and specific sense of place. (The Dark Divide was directed by Oregon native Tom Putnam and co-produced by REI Co-op Films.) And whereas outsiders might find all this sogginess unsavory, we locals think: “Home!”

Even after the “atmospheric river” doused our region earlier this week, I relished soaking up the green glory of The Dark Divide. As Pyle trudges from Highway 12 to Mount Adams to the Columbia River Gorge, he encounters a few strangers (loggers, forest service and something his scientist brain can’t explain) and several obstacles — including the Northwest rite of passage: setting up a slippery tent in the pouring rain. But mostly it’s just him, alone in the beautiful scenery. In addition to being a good watch, the film was a reminder to me that moss porn is best experienced in person, so get outdoors.