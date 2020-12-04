Last week, an important figure in Seattle’s cultural landscape received another kind of nod — perhaps less glamorous than a Grammy, but no less meaningful. New street signs went up in my Madrona neighborhood (along Union Street at 34th and 35th) commemorating Douglas Q. Barnett, who founded Black Arts West Theatre, active from 1969 to 1980. The theater was housed among the storefronts that form our little main street.

I walk along this strip almost daily and frequent the businesses for coffee and Thai food and ice cream. The area had been a predominantly Black neighborhood before gentrification — original home to the Seattle chapter of the Black Panther Party and current home of The Facts newspaper, founded in 1961 to serve the Black community. The nearby park was named for former Madrona resident Al Larkins, an acclaimed jazz musician, music teacher and pillar of the community in the 1950s to 1970s.

But I wasn’t familiar with Barnett, so I was happy to learn he was a key figure in fostering Black theatrical productions in Seattle. (For a frank, sometimes funny, sometimes fiery education in his work, read the five-part personal history he contributed to HistoryLink.) Barnett died last year at age 88, but his legacy as a pioneer in Black theater — guiding young playwrights, actors, dancers, singers and set designers — deserves this permanent and public acknowledgment in a city with a tendency to sweep history aside.

In the same spirit of remembering the elders who contributed mightily to Seattle’s cultural reputation, local writer Mayumi Tsutakawa is presenting a talk for Humanities Washington this weekend called “Washington’s Undiscovered Feminists” (Seattle Public Library, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. free online with registration). She’ll share the history and impact of five “women warriors” with Northwest roots: photographer Imogen Cunningham, jazz musician Ruby Bishop, artist Priscilla Chong Jue, journalist Anna Louise Strong and Lushootseed linguist Vi Hilbert (Upper Skagit). Learning more about these influencers reveals the geologic layers of local culture.