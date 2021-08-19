ArtSEA: Pack a mask and vaccine card for Seattle arts shows this fall

Those who aren’t vaccinated — as in, “individuals with a medical condition or closely held religious beliefs” and children under 12, the emails clarified — may instead present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the curtain rising.

STG Presents (which runs The Paramount, Neptune and Moore theaters) was ahead of the pack of local performance venues, having announced similar requirements a couple of weeks ago. Seattle Arts and Lectures followed last week.

All of which means we’re embarking on yet another phase of our pandemic reality. In this one, arts patrons will line up to show vax cards to ushers and mingle in the lobby wearing masks that either coordinate or clash with the evening’s outfit.

If sipping a glass of wine or nibbling on a cookie, they’ll either pull the mask down into “chin hammock” mode, or slip the straps gently over the wrist, like an avant-garde cloth bracelet. Settling into seats, they’ll secure the masks back in place. (Bonus: audience members who never fail to cough in quietly tense moments on stage will at least be somewhat muted.)

It’ll be quite a sight in a grand auditorium. And then, like everything else we’ve adjusted to (remember when those plexiglass panels bolted onto cashier counters looked weird?), it will all seem ordinary.