ArtSEA: An artful mystery on the Kitsap Peninsula coast

Lighthouse beacons were on my mind again this week when I visited a new show of “light stack sculptures” by Los Angeles architect and artist Matt Gagnon. In Imaginary Artifacts (at Winston Wächter Gallery through Sept. 18), the raw space of the gallery becomes a foreign landscape waymarked with tall columns lit from within.

Gagnon makes these evocative objects by stacking circles of varying thickness and material — handblown glass, colored acrylic lenses, concrete, dyed ash, burnt pine, aluminum, a mulberry stump — in different orders and heights. In his artist statement, he explains that he makes “incessant additions and subtractions” in his effort to mine “the emotional frequencies of color, material and texture.”

There is an emotional resonance in this forest of strange and glowing trees, whose rings are stacked instead of concentric. They reminded me of those images from DNA sequencing of the human genome — stacks in which each different color plays a key role in the complete picture.

In the same sense, different aspects of these art objects shine brighter, depending on the viewer’s stance — here a soft pink soothes, there a wood stump grounds. These “symbols of our pasts, our travels, our memories” seem especially relevant in this cultural moment, as we’re all looking for guidance — maybe even some “imagined artifact” in the woods — that will help us navigate rocky shores ahead.