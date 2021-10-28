ArtSEA: Seattle’s Van Gogh immersion keeps art at a distance

While awaiting the arrival of my colleague Margo Vansynghel, I stood on the loading dock of the newly Van Gogh-blue SoDo warehouse that is hosting the show. That’s where I bumped into Bill Vipond and discovered that the dream of building a separate NBA facility for a revived Sonics basketball team is still alive.

Vipond’s real estate consultancy (which has managed the acquisition of many SoDo land parcels over the years, in anticipation of an NBA arena) has leased this 44,000-square-foot space to the Immersive Experience promoters for at least the next several months. But the longer-term hope — regardless of the new Climate Pledge Arena — is to house the Sonics in SoDo.

“You’d be standing at center court, right about here,” he told me.

This was not part of the tour, but it turned out to be the perfect mindset for the much-hyped Van Gogh show. I could imagine a red-bearded Go-Gogh mascot employing a T-shirt cannon to shoot “Starry Night” apparel at visitors.