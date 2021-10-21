ArtSEA: The state of the arts at Climate Pledge Arena

That’s one of the first things you notice walking into the new atrium of the $1.1 billion remodeled arena, as I did on a press tour yesterday: huge LED screens showing misty forests of evergreens, their branches gently shifting in the CGI breeze. (A spokesperson told me the videos can also show undersea scenes, with a meandering scuba diver.)

The screens are meant to reflect the “climate pledge” in the awkward name — to remind us that this is the first carbon-neutral arena in the world, one that boasts solar panels, electric Zambonis, an enormous living wall of plants and compostable cutlery.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

Elsewhere on the arena walls are several large pieces, including a surreal landscape painting by Seattle artist Aramis O. Hamer, featuring waterfalls, tentacles and a goddess figure (in the Symetra lounge), a nifty screen with shifting metal scales that will generate different moving images when the Kraken score, and a cool “lenticular” image (displayed across vertical slats) of the Seattle skyline that changes as you walk down the long hall toward the Kraken locker rooms.

But most of the commissioned artworks are outdoors, located around “the Pledge” plaza and visible even if you don’t have a ticket to get inside. These pieces join Seattle Center’s array of public art installations, some of which have been on the grounds since the World’s Fair. I spied new “Art Tour” information boxes — listing 50 works — being installed near the International Fountain when I visited, but the QR-coded maps weren’t quite ready for prime time.