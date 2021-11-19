ArtSEA: New art at Sea-Tac awaits Thanksgiving travelers

This year, I’ll be one of an estimated 160,000 Washingtonians traveling by plane over the holiday — an increase of 82% since 2020, according to AAA of Washington. That’s a lot of masked passengers flowing through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. But if you’ll be out there with me, experiencing inevitable delays, I have good news: There is new art to see!

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

As Crosscut reporter Margo Vansynghel wrote in 2019, Sea-Tac will spend $20 million on new public art by 2025, money generated from the Port of Seattle’s “one percent for art” program. But Sea-Tac has been art-forward since the late 1960s, when it became the first airport in the country to establish an art collection. The impressive works are peppered all over (Frank Stella! Louise Nevelson! Robert Rauschenberg!), but many of us miss them while rushing to the gate.

Sea-Tac spent its pandemic downtime adding to, cleaning up and rearranging the art collection — so things may look a bit different if you haven’t flown in a while. I recently had the chance to tour the latest installations and discovered a veritable arts woodland growing at the N Gates.