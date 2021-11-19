For Thanksgiving, check out new Native art in Seattle

Another thought-provoking wall hanging is “Charmed — Canoe Journey,” by longtime Northwest artist Joe Feddersen, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes (Okanagan and Arrow Lakes). The work, on view at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma as part of the new group show What Are You Looking At?: An Eccentric Chorus of Artists Working in Glass (through fall 2022), is a large-scale tapestry of sorts, constructed of clear glass strands fused into petroglyphs. Suspended from the ceiling, the piece casts a shadow that reveals a tale of people, animals, boats, bricks, utility poles and jetliners.

Stories old and ongoing are also the subject of a new show at the Washington State History Museum. As Grandmother Taught: Women, Tradition and Plateau Art (through Nov. 28) showcases the matrilineal Indigenous art of the Columbia River Plateau by way of three contemporary Native artists: HollyAnna CougarTracks DeCoteau Littlebull, Bernadine Phillips and Leanne Campbell. The array of craftwork includes baskets, weavings, wood carvings and elaborate beadwork pieces, from human garments to horse regalia.

Still on extended view (and still worth seeing) at the Tacoma Art Museum is Native Portraiture: Power and Perception, which juxtaposes romanticized Western portraits of Native Americans by non-Native artists with Indigenous portraits made by contemporary Native artists. And while you’re in the neighborhood, don’t miss “Mini Tahoma,” the massive new outdoor installation by RYAN! Feddersen (Joe’s niece), which gives a decommissioned brutalist fountain new life as an artwork by way of paint, sculptural pieces, lighting and about 33,000 pounds of post-consumer glass.

Glass is also at the center of Luminosity: Northwest Native Glass Art (through Nov. 27) at Stonington Gallery. The show features new work by three local superstars of the form: Preston Singletary (Tlingit), Dan Friday (Lummi) and Raven Skyriver (Tlingit). Traditional Northwest coast formline designs translate beautifully into contemporary glass, as seen in Singletary’s glowing totems, animal figures and Tlingit baskets. Friday creates glass baskets, too, but with an entirely different pattern. Instead of precise geometry, his lines bend like the woven grasses they are meant to emulate. Skyriver’s glass menagerie includes fantastically fluid whales and salmon (some of which he created with Singletary), several squids, a realistic seal head and a spectacular chambered nautilus (a collaboration with fellow Northwest glass artist Kelly O’Dell).