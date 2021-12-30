30 Seattle holiday art markets for gifts by local makers

J. Rinehart Gallery

Seattle gallerist Judith Rinehart believes that being an art collector is more accessible than most people realize. “It took me years of being in the industry to realize that original works of fine art by living/working artists could be found at just about any price point,” she says. Rinehart is making it easier for aspiring art owners with Off the Wall, an exhibit of more than 150 artworks — all of which are 8x8 inches and priced at $100 — by renowned Pacific Northwest artists like Aramis Hamer, Joey Veltkamp and Lisa Myers Bulmash.

If you go: Off the Wall, J. Rinehart Gallery (Pioneer Square), in-person only, Dec. 2-24.

Niche Market at AMcE

Amber Mustafic's "Dreamworld Noir" (AMcE Creative Arts)

Treasures are often found toward the back of retail spaces, but at the somewhat new Capitol Hill gallery AMcE Creative Arts, you’ll discover the special finds front-of-house. Gallery owner A. McLean Emenegger has stocked the storefront Niche Market — which features artist-made goods at more affordable price points — with holiday goodies and new artist merchandise, including handmade mats, artist-made notebooks, jewelry, small ceramics and very cool geode-like sculptures made from paper. Plus, an installation of handmade felt ornaments from Seattle artist Nina Vichayapai.

If you go: AMcE Creative Arts, Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays by appointment, as well as online.

SOIL holiday pop-up

SOIL is one of the longest-running nonprofit, artist-run gallery collectives and spaces in the city, and it’s throwing a holiday pop-up sale that kicks off at Pioneer Square’s First Thursday Art Walk this month. The gallery’s artists — including Colleen RJC Bratton, Ben Hirschkoff, Forrest Perrine and Nola Avienne — will be selling work at the nearby Specialist Gallery (as SOIL continues its regular programming), with prices ranging from $50 to $500 and all sales going directly to artists.

If you go: SOIL holiday pop-up at Specialist, Thursday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m.and closing-day sale Sunday, Dec. 5, noon-4 p.m.

Seward Park Clay Studio and Pottery Northwest

Seattle’s two legacy ceramic studios are welcoming all pot heads for holiday shopping. Seward Park Clay Studio (in operation since 1970 in the park’s brick bath house) is holding its annual holiday sale, featuring a range of locally made ceramics from functional to fanciful. Across town, Pottery Northwest (located at Seattle Center since 1966) is readying for its big move to Pioneer Square. But before packing up, the studio is holding one last exhibit and sale in the historic brick Bressi Garage: a Community Showcase, featuring ceramic works by anyone who has had a connection with Pottery Northwest during its long history.

If You Go: Holiday Sale at Seward Park Clay, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd S., Dec. 3-24 & 26, open daily noon – 6 p.m. Community Showcase at Pottery Northwest, 226 First Avenue North, Uptown, opening reception Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m., continuing Dec. 3-18, Wed.-Sat, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.