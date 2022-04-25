City of Olympia votes on a sales tax increase for arts initiatives

“We're helping them to learn how to follow through on a project when it's hard,” says Williams, founder and executive director of the nonprofit. “We're giving them an outlet to express themselves and share their story in a way where they're being cheered on for it.”

Olympia, Washington’s state capital, with a population of roughly 52,000, is hoping to raise more money for nonprofits like The Bridge Music Project through a local sales tax increase on the ballot this month.

The measure could have major implications for Olympia’s cultural scene — and potentially for the rest of Washington, as it could open the door for more cities to pass their own cultural access programs, advocates say.

Called Inspire Olympia!, the proposed “cultural access program” would, among other things, help pay for free and discounted access to arts, science, cultural and heritage programming for Olympia residents. If approved, the April 26 ballot proposition would raise the citywide sales tax by 0.1% for the next seven years, bringing the city’s total sales tax rate from 9.4% to 9.5% (meaning residents and visitors will spend an extra 10 cents for every $100). The tax could raise $2.5 million per year, according to the campaign.

That money would be “hugely impactful,” says Inspire Olympia! Campaign co-chair Cheryl Selby (who is also the mayor of Olympia but advocates for the measure in a volunteer capacity). “The vast majority of our nonprofits are very low-resourced organizations,” she says. “So many of these organizations have been hit hardest by the pandemic. They need a lifeline.”

Olympians will benefit, too, Shelby says. “No one could have forecast how important this type of program could be for coming out of a global pandemic, where we've been isolated and staring at screens all the time and not being in community,” she says. “This will put $2.5 million a year back into our community to provide programming that pulls people together.”

The program — which would be administered by the city — could help provide financial stability to the few dozen small arts, culture, science and heritage nonprofits that call Olympia home. The idea is that it will also help local nonprofits scale up and expand public programming, participate in public school access programs and reduce barriers to entry and inequitable access by making cultural programs available free or at a reduced cost. The money could also go toward jump-starting new local nonprofits, festivals and events.

A nine-member advisory board created by the Olympia City Council will oversee how that funding will be spent within the parameters of the resolution. At least 80% of the collected revenue must be spent on local nonprofit organizations and programming for youth, as well as neighborhood and community activities. Nonprofits can also use some of the money to buy or build property or other capital expenses. The remaining money will be used on the costs to administer the program and youth transportation to cultural activities.

To date, the “Inspire Olympia!” campaign has raised nearly $50,000 from local donors, including South Puget Sound Community College and the Olympia Symphony Orchestra. The Olympia School District board of directors has endorsed the measure.