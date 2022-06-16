ArtSEA: Summer celebrations from solstice to Juneteenth

No matter the weather, the show will go on — with a newly revamped parade route. The moving, yet entirely nonmotorized, festivities step off on Saturday (June 18, 2 p.m.), with giant papier mâché puppets, beribboned and costumed revelers and floats that don’t always make sense but radiate enthusiasm. Body-painted naked bicyclists will be back in the saddle, too, though they may want to paint on cardigan sweaters this time.

As usual, the weekendlong Fremont Fair (June 18-19) features arts, crafts, food and a strong line-up of live music. This year watch for Seattle R&B star Parisalexa, Northwest indie folksters Kuinka and hard-rocking local band Beverly Crusher, named after a Star Trek character and specializing in sick guitar solos by Cozell Wilson.

If you’re looking for more subtle ways to celebrate solstice, consider heading to the Pacific Bonsai Museum for A Bonsai Solstice (June 18, 4-9 p.m.). The outdoor museum — set in a grove of tall evergreens — is staying open late and welcoming ukulelist Arden Fujiwara, along with Seattle artist Kimberly Trowbridge leading a group of plein air painters, who will capture the light as it cascades across trees tall and small.

And on the actual solstice, Seattle marimba maven Erin Jorgensen hosts Vibe Check (June 21, 6-10 p.m.), a come and go as you please, ambient live music experience (featuring marimba, fiddle, flute, percussion and field recordings) at the Chapel Performance Space in Wallingford’s Good Shepherd Center. Jorgensen promises “a literal vibrational upgrade.” I’ll have what she’s having.