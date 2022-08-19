Skid Road Theatre show ponders Pioneer Square’s past and present

The director-writer Rose Cano and composer David Nyberg (partners in Creative Hiatus Productions) are Seattle natives and former schoolmates at Seattle Preparatory School. They are old enough to recall when Pioneer Square was a bustling entertainment hub with inviting music clubs, open-late eateries, art galleries and theaters.

Cano recalls, for instance, seeing shows while still in her teens at the previous incarnation of Skid Road Theatre, which was a popular performance space for musicals and contemporary plays in the 1970s and early ’80s. And, later, she frequented the other neighborhood venues of that era: the Pioneer Square Theatre (which closed in 1989) and the Empty Space Theatre (which operated there for several years before moving to Fremont).

Nyberg and Cano believe, now that people feel more comfortable about gathering, it may be time for another nightlife resurgence. “We want to be part of a revival of this community,” says Cano, whose day job as a Spanish language translator for Harborview Medical Center includes a weekly stint at the Pioneer Square Clinic.

She notes a convergence of cultures and backgrounds in the picturesque neighborhood that is unique to the city — from those who can afford pricey cocktails at establishments such as Nirmal’s and Damn The Weather, to the low-income residents in the area’s subsidized apartments and the indigent people who depend on the Union Gospel Mission and other shelters for a bed and a meal.

“As an artist, those contrasts and contradictions interest me,” says Cano. “Our show asks, ‘Whose Pioneer Square is this?’”