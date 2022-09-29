ArtSEA: As the leaves fall, new Seattle art spaces are blooming

Let’s start in the heart of Seattle — the Central District. While many eyes were deservedly focused on Arté Noir, a brand-new Black art space at 23rd Avenue and East Union Street (as Brangien detailed in a recent newsletter), the neighborhood has recently welcomed a few other art spaces as well.

On a late August summer night, I paid a visit to The Cherry Pit, a new art and music collective/art space in a former grocery store on East Cherry Street. In what I assumed was a former fridge section, tall glass doors framed a bunch of blue and pink stage lights and a few mysteriously parked bikes instead of milk and yogurt. That evening, bands like Cult Sickness, Dry Socket and Hellfire played eardrum-piercing guitar music that almost blew me off me feet through sheer sonic force.

While the night (and the venue) was impossibly warm thanks to the heat wave, this spirit-of-Seattle DIY, in 2022, felt like a breath of fresh air. Keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming art show featuring more than 100 film photos dedicated to Seattle’s DIY musical past and present (Oct. 22) and a concert featuring local bands performing covers of their favorite songs (Oct. 30).

Last August, another new space opened on a major Central District arterial — Union Street: LOVING ROOM: Diaspora Books + Salon, a bookstore-meets-salon for Black and African diaspora literature. Founder Kristina Clark had been dreaming about starting a Black-owned community reading room and, as she puts it, “a space for Black ancestral healing” for more than a decade.

“What could it mean for our youth to access a literary space that nurtures the entirety of our radiance? A space that encourages us to read, to know, and at once to stay bold, bright, and Blackity-Black-Black-Black?” Clark writes on her website.

Now a reality, the salon (open Wednesday through Sunday) carries both new and used books by U.S.-born Black authors, as well as African and Caribbean diaspora writers, to be read on-site, along with a variety of new current titles people can purchase. Clark plans to offer public programs as well, including a weekly children’s story hour, youth read-aloud events and a young writers’ club, plus poetry soirees and book clubs for adults and more.

Last but not least: Just this month, after a year of renovations, Africatown Community Land Trust unveiled its new William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation (WGC). Housed in Seattle’s iconic Fire Station 6 building at 23rd Avenue and Yesler Way, the center is meant to, as Africatown’s Wyking Garrett wrote over email, bring “brilliance from our community into the thriving tech and creative industry sectors.”

Programming is officially starting in October with out-of-school offerings for “existing and aspiring entrepreneurs” to learn coding, digital content production, marketing, virtual reality development and more through partnerships with the University of Washington, Microsoft and other local companies.