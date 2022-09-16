ArtSEA: Seattle’s new Arte Noir shines a light on Black creators

Handwriting on each Post-It foretold what would soon be loaded into this retail shop dedicated to Black makers: accessories, skin care, head wraps, clutches, apothecary items, bracelets, books and more.

The specialty shop began with the Arte Noir newsletter, launched just over a year ago, and is about to have its big reveal with a festive celebration on Sept. 17 (noon to 6 p.m.). The event coincides (no coincidence) with Wa Na Wari’s second annual “Walk the Block” art walk (Sept. 17, 2-6 p.m), a ticketed fundraiser featuring a wealth of Black artists, dancers and live music.

“We’re 95% there,” Arte Noir founder Vivian Phillips said, as she toured me around the high-ceilinged space. “But we still don’t really know how to work the lights.” She laughed and showed me a mystifying panel of 24 individual controls.

Located at 23rd and Union, on the ground floor of the Midtown Square development, Arte Noir is situated among many new public works by Black artists. One of them is visible from the windows: Yegizaw “Yeggy” Michael’s permanent installation Visual Rhythm. This abstract timeline of the Central District is rendered in 200 wooden slats — painted in vibrant colors and carved with Eritrean symbols — and hangs from the building façade like a peacock fringe.

Inside, the vibe is crisp and modern, with a long expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek blond-wood display cases. Executive Director Jazmyn Scott was also on the premises (“Oh, I’m always here,” she said), making final furniture arrangements and writing out a few more of her signature sticky notes. She wasn’t yet sure about two new yellow chairs that guest services manager Marcus Mitchell was unwrapping from packaging. At the opposite end of the room, guest services associate Cole Abram was busy painting a design in the entrance vestibule.