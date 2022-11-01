The $1B sale of Paul Allen’s art collection looms over Seattle

A number of Allen ventures have gone dark in the past few years, including the Cinerama, the Living Computer Museum and the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum at Paine Field in Everett. Vulcan, the umbrella company for many of Allen’s nonprofit and for-profit ventures, closed and laid off its entire “Arts + Entertainment” and film-production divisions in 2020, rendering the future of the Seattle Art Fair and Cinerama uncertain. (Vulcan’s real estate arm continues to dedicate 0.5% of construction costs toward purchasing and commissioning art for the exterior and interior of its developments.) In 2019, Paul Allen Family Foundation donations to local arts groups decreased by nearly 80%, from a total of $225,000 to $50,000; the number ticked up slightly in 2020, the last year for which financial details are available.

As was the case when Allen was alive, much remains shrouded in mystery and mired in NDAs. “Allen is known for his nondisclosure agreements; his employees should have ‘No comment’ tattooed on their foreheads, to save journalists time,” art critic Blake Gopnik once wrote . One former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, described Vulcan employees as an “elite group of soldiers” who tightly close ranks once a staffer leaves the fold.

Sealed lips aside, here’s what we know: In 2010, Allen pledged to bequeath the majority of his wealth to philanthropy. (During his lifetime, Allen gave away more than $2 billion, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.) Tasked with this mammoth undertaking is his sister Jody Allen, trustee and executor of his estate, who is bound by her brother’s wishes as set out in the trust.

“Everything changed when Paul died, and he left instructions for the future of his assets and named his sister Jody as trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust and executor of his estate,” a Vulcan spokesperson wrote in an email. “As such, she is obligated to carry out his wishes, which will take time given the size and complexity of the estate.”

Vulcan and Jody have kept their cards close to their chests, but it’s clear the estate has been shedding many of its holdings: a piece of undeveloped land in Beverly Hills with ocean view (purchased by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; $65 million). Two apartments on New York’s Upper East Side ( $101 million ). A 4,000-acre Teton Ridge Ranch in Idaho ( $35 million ). A cluster of Mercer Island properties ($67.1 million). A pod of Allen’s superyachts, including the 300-foot long Tatoosh ($89.4 million) and the 414-foot Octopus. Allen’s sports teams, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks, will likely be sold at some point in the future, though Jody Allen has said in a recent statement that “estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.”

Here in Seattle, the uncertainty of his arts legacy is encapsulated by the cultural buildings currently sitting in limbo as unused real estate.