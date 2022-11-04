New Pike Place Market venue aims to rekindle Seattle’s arts scene

The Rabbit Box Theatre had its grand opening on Nov. 3, as a full-service restaurant, bar, and stage that will host curated experiences, including live music, comedy and literary events for both adults and children.



One reason Hawthorne feels optimistic: This time she knows her landlord wants her business to be there.

A selective and intentional community, Pike Place Market requires all new business applicants undergo an 8-to-12 week review process by The Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA), which is the manager and landlord of the majority of the buildings within the nine acres that make up the Pike Place Market Historic District.

During the review process, the PDA, the PDA Council, and the City of Seattle’s Pike Place Market Historic Commission prioritize “specialty businesses that appeal to the needs of the immediate community, regional shoppers, and businesses that increase the diversity of the Market.”

“Just knowing how long some of these places have been in the Market [and] the fact that we have been encouraged by our landlords to be here... that’s huge,” Hawthorne says. “They're like, ‘No, we want you here. You’re supposed to be here.’”

Hawthorne’s idea for Rabbit Box — to make the space a literary-forward “house of stories” for kids and adults — was an immediate hit with the review committees. But before Hawthorne and Matthies could begin their renovations on the space, they first had to get their design ideas approved by the Market Historical Commission to ensure their plans preserved the unique physical and social character of the space.

As Hawthorne and Matthies’ original proposal read, Rabbit Box’s mission is to “honor our Seattle history and maintain the relevance of art, music and letters in Pike Place Market... to provide tourists and locals with the feeling of the history of The Market by paying homage to the former owners of the space... and to offer Seattleites and tourists a meeting place after a worldwide pandemic.”

Rabbit Box was fully approved in October, 2021, at which point, Hawthorne says, she could “start to make moves.” Fast forward a year later, and The Rabbit Box Theatre is an art deco-inspired drawing room, complete with ornate settees, vintage lamps, and emerald-green floral wallpaper.



Hawthorne and her team tore out walls, added archways, and brought in antique elements, such as a reclaimed wood floor from an old horse stable in Tennessee, that nod to the space’s previous uses and long history. An onsite “home of the letter” — a small side room offering free letter writing supplies, and a mail slot — encourages visitors to write and send snail mail.

“We wanted to see if we could bring [in] a little bit of the many eras that have occurred in here,” said Hawthorne.

Noting that she is passionate about books, Hawthorne said the space is designed to accommodate all kinds of storytelling, including literature, music, visual art, letter-writing, food and drink. She believes at this moment in pandemic history, storytelling is especially essential.

“I feel like during the quarantine we learned — at least I did — that there’s a collective need to tell our stories... and we all have a different way of telling our own,” she said. “We have built this space to honor that.”