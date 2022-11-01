Things to do in Seattle this November

Fashion at the train station

Cindy Sherman and Comme des Garçons, Ed Ruscha and Stella McCartney, Sterling Ruby and Raf Simons: When visual artists and clothing designers join forces, alchemy tends to occur. This idea is the driving force behind a new exhibit at the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s gallery space at King Street Station. IMMINENT MODE: US features eight local artist/designer pairs — including Mary Anne Carter and Michael Welke, and Casey Curran and Devon Yan. These duos will create brand-new pieces of “wearable art,” which will be modeled on the catwalk during a runway show and displayed in a large-scale, immersive installation on view until early next year. - MVS

If you go: Imminent Mode: US , ARTS at King Street Station, Nov. 3 - Jan. 5, 2023, opening celebration with runway show Nov. 3 between 5 - 8 pm. (Free)

This story is part of Crosscut’s 2022 Fall Arts Preview

A Fall Full of Film

Last month we had four film festivals to share with you; this month there are three: celebrations of cinema from Italy, Romania, and South Asia, all offering screenings online as well as in-person. The 17th annual Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (Nov. 3 - 13, with screenings continuing online through Nov. 20) showcases films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal (those four nations, by the way, make up almost one-quarter of the world’s population), in addition to films from the Tamil and Marathi cultures and a lineup of LGBTQ offerings.

Tasveer movies with Seattle ties include Kashif Pasta’s family drama Desi Standard Time Travel, which caps a night of Pakistani shorts (Nov. 5), and Night, Mother, featuring South Asian actress Sheila Houlahan and Seattle-based actress Ellen McLain in a COVID- and Zoom-era update of Marsha Norman’s 1982 Pulitzer-winning play (Nov. 12).

Next up, SIFF hosts Cinema Italian Style (Nov. 10 - 17). The centerpiece here is a 4K restoration of Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1964 Red Desert (Nov. 12), starring Monica Vitti as a housewife who epitomizes Euro-anomie.