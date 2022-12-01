Things to do in Seattle this December — even for Scrooges

The art of the mask

A mask titled ‘Anna Hummingbird’ by artist Drew Michael (Yup’ik and Inupiaq), on view at Stonington Gallery this month. (Stonington Gallery)

Terresa White’s brawny bronze sculptures show a moment of metamorphosis: a woman growing a snout and paws as her golden skin becomes white fur; a salmon leaping from the face of an old man, forming a yin/yang-like, half-human, half-animal mask.



White, a Pacific Northwest-based Yup'ik artist, says her artworks are infused with Yup'ik stories of transformation and the understanding of the interrelationship of all beings. Her masklike sculptures will be on view in Unmasked, a new group exhibit of contemporary Indigenous masks at Pioneer Square’s Stonington Gallery. The works will range from more traditional wood-carved masks featuring shamans, ravens and mythical figures to paintings and (COVID-era) face masks, as well as sculptures in ceramic, bronze and leather that take on the transformational power of masks. – MVS

If you go: Unmasked: A Group Exhibition , Stonington Gallery, Dec. 1 - 31 (Free)

Absurdist opera

It may not feel like it, but the apocalypse did not happen. That is to say, the eschatological prediction that the world would end on December 21, 2012, did not come true. But in Train With No Midnight, New York-based “alt-cabaret” performer Joseph Keckler imagines it did, from the vantage point of someone on a very long train ride. Which sounds heavier than Keckler’s work — deftly merging the pathos of opera with a pop sensibility and deadpan humor — usually is.



Case in point: Keckler (described by one reviewer as “the changeling child of Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Yma Sumac, stolen at birth and raised in an isolated forest hut by Rufus Wainwright and David Sedaris”) once wrote a seven-minute Italian “Shroom Trip Opera,” inspired by his own bad trip — and that’s far from the weirdest thing he’s done. – MVS