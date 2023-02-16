A Gates Foundation exhibit examines the many meanings of motherhood

“Whether and When,” by Holly Ballard Martz, interrupts the Seattle gray with a Pepto Bismol hue. The cheeky glass uterus is one of the local pieces in the Discovery Center’s new show Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births , on view through Dec. 30. The traveling exhibition explores the concept of motherhood from various perspectives, scientific to emotional to artistic.

“Motherhood is [about] more than just the person who’s pregnant,” says Sarah Bloom, curator of exhibitions at the Discovery Center. “When we talk about all of these issues that are connected to how we build a better world … we can’t talk about them without talking about … the designs that shape and affect every person as they come into this world.”

The Designing Motherhood project started in 2017, when design historians Michelle Millar Fisher and Amber Winick — who had met two years prior at a baby shower — began joint research on objects designed specifically around reproduction. The first exhibition opened in 2020 in Philadelphia, and has since traveled to Boston and now Seattle. Fisher and Winick published a book of the same title in 2021.

An advisory board of seven local organizers was involved in this local installation, including Angela Garbes, Seattle author of Like a Mother: A Feminist Journey Through the Science and Culture of Pregnancy; local midwife Mercedes Snyder; and Dr. Cyril Engmann, a senior director at the global health organization PATH.