ArtSEA: A seaweed-scented dip into the abyss at the National Nordic Museum

A few days after diving into the transportive FLØÐ installation, I visited another immersive experience: the newly opened WNDR Museum on Alaskan Way. Pronounced “wonder,” the permanent museum is the local outlet of a concept originally launched as a pop-up in Chicago in 2018. (San Diego has another iteration and Boston is getting one soon.)

Billed as “Art + Tech + You,” the space contains about 20 exhibits — most of them clearly designed to produce an awesome Instagram photo. We’ve seen a proliferation of such spaces recently, from the art-history-inflected Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to the blatant Seattle Selfie Museum .

When I asked Jónsi whether his piece fit into this trend, he acknowledged the connection but noted, “It’s not really Instagram-friendly. It’s very dark.”

At the WNDR Museum, signs and gift-shop T-shirts insist “We Are All Artists,” which is hard to argue with, yet seems to aggressively encourage a flattening-out of skill levels. Must we all consider ourselves artists? Could some of us just enjoy the work of those who are really good at it?

One of the most prominent artists on view here is the legendary Yayoi Kusama — goddess of infinity rooms. I was reminded of her work while inside Jónsi’s installation, in the way the room seemed to lose its edges and stretch on forever. Sadly, we don’t get one of Kusama’s mirrored infinity rooms here, but you can see one of her gigantic mosaic pumpkins, perched in a corner.

“You Can Do Most Anything,” a fun interactive piece by Seattle- and Tulsa-based artist Andy Arkely, encourages viewers to push a button panel that lights up a series of colorful shapes and creates unique musical patterns. And with “INSIDEOUT,” Scottish-born Berlin artist Leigh Sachwitz invites visitors to experience a calming digital rain shower and sunrise while sitting inside a transparent garden shed.

There’s a motion-activated hallway with cascading lights. There’s an AI feature that creates digital art based on your suggestions (it didn’t seem too familiar with the work of Antoni Gaudí). There’s a mirrored room with a digital projection of a robot hand holding a human heart.

The whole thing has more of an arcade vibe than of an art museum. And maybe that’s fine. Kids especially will probably love WNDR, and who knows, maybe one of them will be inspired to become an artist. There’s nothing particularly wrong about positioning art in this pop-tech fashion — but it does make me wndr.