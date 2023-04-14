ArtSEA: Dinosaurs, Kraken and fairies come alive in Seattle

Inspired by the 2012 discovery of a fossilized femur fragment at Sucia Island Marine State Park, a motivated group of students at Elmhurst Elementary School in Tacoma lobbied for the official designation . (Fifteen other states have official dinosaurs, usually in places where bones have been unearthed.)

As of this week, HB 1020 — which names Suciasaurus rex the Washington state dinosaur — has passed both the House and Senate, and awaits Gov. Inslee’s signature. Never mind that the bone likely floated in and washed up in the San Juan Islands, rather than being a leftover from some ages-old reptilian land battle. It’s a Triassic idea whose time has come.

Exhibit two: the Kraken, undersea beast and local NHL team that for the first time is headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs (which begin April 17). But before that, the tentacled hockey team is taking to the ice tonight, battling the Golden Knights of Las Vegas in Climate Pledge Arena.

A puck of a different sort is dropping just across Seattle Center, at McCaw Hall, where Pacific Northwest Ballet is presenting A Midsummer Night’s Dream (April 14 - 23). Prepare for a flock of fairies courtesy of Shakespeare’s classic tale, which choreographer George Balanchine adapted for dance in 1962 and enhanced with a fanciful score by Felix Mendelssohn.

Skating seamlessly between fantasy and reality, dreaming and wakefulness, the comedy/drama pirouettes around Fairy King Oberon, Fairy Queen Titania and that infamous sprite Puck, who wreaks havoc among a quartet of sleeping humans.