ArtSEA: Vacation in the uncanny valley with Seattle art shows

The tool generated 100 digital portraits, inventing new outfits, jewelry and hairstyles for each (we agreed her hair looked amazing in all cases). But while most of the images resembled her, they were all slightly off.

Several looked as if she’d had some work done, specifically a chin implant. Others were downright creepy, with warped irises and a nightmarish number of teeth. (For an extra 10 bucks you can get a “human editor” to touch up such errors.)

But in most cases it was harder to define what was wrong; the images just seemed a little too… smooth. Plasticky. Lacking the texture of humanity, the nap of experience. This is the “uncanny valley” we’ve visited before, that metaphorical place where faces mess with our minds by appearing almost but not fully human.

You can glimpse this phenomenon in the new solo show by Seattle artist Troy Gua: MULTI: (Self) Portraits from the Uncanny Valley (at Gallery Axis in Pioneer Square Wednesdays through Sept. 6; artist present July 22, 12 - 3 p.m. and Aug. 3 for First Thursday).

Gua peppers his canvases with pop culture faces but just as the brain starts to recognize them — David Bowie, Eddie Murphy, J.P. Patches — it glitches, thwarted momentarily by the fact that half of each face (split diagonally) has been artfully replaced with someone else’s visage. Instantly a mental game of who’s-who commences.