ArtSEA: Diving headfirst into Seattle’s fall arts season

You might start with a visual hit of bismuth, a chemical element said to smooth difficult transitions — to wit: It’s a primary ingredient in Pepto-Bismol. It’s also used in Iridian light vs loom evil (at National Nordic Museum through October 29), a new sculpture by Jónsi, of ambient Icelandic band Sigur Rós.

After plunging us into the blackest dark of winter with his immersive installation FLØD this past summer, Jónsi is back with a bouquet of loudspeaker horns coated in bismuth — which in this application transforms into “hopper crystals,” giving the piece a chunky pink shimmer.

The sculpture emits an ethereal soundscape composed by the artist, as well as the scent of blue lotus, which in alternative-medicine circles is believed to reduce anxiety.