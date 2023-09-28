ArtSEA: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with NW art and poetry

An impressive chunk of his formidable collection — some 700 pieces and counting — is now housed at the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture (aka “The Cheech”), which opened in June 2022 in Riverside, California. It’s considered one of the largest such collections in the world.

Marin visited the Pacific Northwest last weekend as the guest star of a sold-out event kicking off a new show at Tacoma Art Museum. Co-presented with local nonprofit Mi Centro, El Noroeste has a short run (through Oct. 1) but a big impact.

Featuring work by contemporary local Chicano and Latino artists including painter Jake Prendez , muralist Angelina Villalobos, block-relief printer Christie Tirado and glass artist Manolo Aguilera, the show reflects both a sociopolitical viewpoint and the vast diversity of perspectives within that cultural slice.

“You can’t love or hate Chicano art unless you see it,” Marin likes to say — a prompt to get people out to experience this important work, perhaps especially now, during Hispanic Heritage Month (celebrated Sept. 15 - Oct. 15).