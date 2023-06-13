Washington counties, tribes get more than $110M in federal land aid

Few spending decisions so far

Commissioners in four counties that Crosscut spoke with traced their budget woes back to the decline of logging toward the end of the 20th century. Taxes from timber exports brought in reliable revenue. With little in the way of agriculture or industry, revenues in places like Skamania County have stagnated. County Commissioner Lannen said their $16 million revenue hasn’t budged an inch since 2009.

County leaders interviewed all reported routinely losing employees to jurisdictions that can afford to pay higher wages. Skamania used a portion of its rescue-plan dollars to bump county employee pay, which Lannen said helped them retain and even grow the staff slightly.

Ferry County Commissioner Michael Heath was blunt about his county’s economic health: He said they have previously tried to dissolve their government and be absorbed into a neighboring county, but no one will take them.

The roughly 7,200-person county has a budget of about $8-$9 million per year and it’s hard to pay for anything. He said there are no stoplights in the entire county. A road washed out last year and they couldn’t afford to replace the guardrail.

Ferry County’s federal money will sit in a reserve fund until something goes haywire and they need to rebuild.

“This year we’re probably just going to sit back and see if we have any catastrophes,” Heath said.

Find tools and resources in Crosscut’s Follow the Funds guide to track down federal recovery spending in your community.

In Pend Oreille County, commissioner Brian Smiley said most of the private industry jobs went away when mines and timber mills closed in the town of Metaline Falls. He cast federal efforts as inadequate to meet the need, calling the LATCF aid “significant” but not “generational.”

“PILT and [Secure] Rural Schools are not addressing the impact of federal public lands on local communities and how we’re hampered by those public land ownerships,” Smiley said. “This kind of addresses that, [but] I don’t think it really addresses the full extent of the problem.”

Federal data listed LATCF payments to 29 federally recognized tribal governments in Washington. Requests for comment to several local leaders or regional affiliate organizations were not returned.

Like nearly every local leader Crosscut spoke with for this story, Smiley expressed a desire for federal lands to be opened for logging. Smiley said he would like to spend some of the LATCF money developing county property into “community forest land” that would offer some recreational access while remaining open to selective logging. He said they are currently piloting the idea with a recent timber harvest at Sweet Creek Rest Area.

Pend Oreille County has not allocated its LATCF funds yet. Officials provided a copy of the LATCF spending report they sent to Treasury in March — all of the budget lines read $0.

Smiley's colleagues on the board all want to see the money invested in something that will spur more economic development (and hopefully future tax revenue). But they have other ideas about how to do that, including a business park or building electric, internet, or sewer utilities on public land. The county is also weighing hiring a consultant to advise them on how to spend current funds and brainstorm ways to bring in more federal grant money.

“I don’t want to criticize too much,” he said. “Many people live here because of public lands. But it does give us revenue challenges.”

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that counties do not generally have the authority to log or develop federal lands. Federal agencies can still permit logging and development.