Races to watch in the Washington Legislature this year

Now her race is one of a handful where Republicans are hoping to make inroads after years of Democratic gains across Western Washington.

Randall faces a challenge from Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, in what is likely to be the most high-profile and expensive race for the Legislature this year. The two of them together have already raised nearly $700,000 this election season.

And so two days after the Legislature finished its work in March, Randall, a Democrat from Bremerton, was already out doorbelling for reelection.

With President Donald Trump off the ballot and President Joe Biden and national Democrats facing headwinds, Randall and other incumbents are working hard to try and avoid being claimed by a potential red wave.

The midterms often favor whatever party is out of power, and research has shown the political party of the current president historically loses legislative seats in those races.

This year’s election cycle – starting with the Aug. 2 primary voting period – will test Democrats’ staying power amid the reshaped political landscape. All 98 Washington House seats are up for election, as well as 25 of 49 Senate seats. Only a few of those races will be truly competitive.

Washington’s top-two primary system – in which the two leading candidates advance to the November general election – offers a temperature check about which races and districts around the state are competitive.

There aren’t easy scenarios for the GOP to win enough seats to retake the House or Senate. But Republicans feel they have momentum amid criticism of recent laws passed by Democrats to create a long-term care benefits program and to reshape policing. They also point to voter concerns over rising consumer prices.

“I think we’re on offense, and it's nice to be on offense,” said Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich, adding that concerns over inflation are hurting Democrats: “We’re seeing rents go through the roof, we’re seeing groceries go through the roof, we’re seeing gas prices at record highs.”

People don’t always know their state legislators, whose work often lacks the in-the-moment drama of mayors, governors and the president.

But the Washington Legislature passes laws and budgets that touch, in one way or another, everyone who lives in the state. From rising costs and reproductive health care to taxes and spending, public safety and policing, firearms regulations and housing affordability, sweeping laws are passed (or fail to pass) in Olympia.

The U.S. Supreme Court decisions overturning federal protections for abortion and ruling in favor of a Bremerton school coach’s ability to pray on the football field have energized Democratic voters, said Tina Podlodowski.

“Democrats have sort of awoken from a bit of a nap when it came to getting out there and doing this work,” said Podlodowski, the Washington State Democratic Party Chair.

Since the rulings, she added “We are inundated with volunteers and people wanting to make this work happen.”



Key Senate races

Democrats currently have a 28-21 majority in the Senate. So far it appears only a few seats could change hands.

But if Republicans picked up a couple seats, Democrats would have a harder time gathering the 25 votes within their own ranks to push through ambitious progressive legislation.

A community organizer and health care advocate who now focuses solely on her legislative job, Randall is expected to have as competitive a race as in 2018. She is touting herself as someone who gets legislation passed and can work across the aisle with Republicans.

“Over and over, I hear from neighbors why they want a reasonable representative, they’re tired of division, they’re tired of extreme rhetoric from either side of the aisle, and they want problem-solvers,” she said. “And I feel really strongly that that’s my record.”

Last year Randall passed a bill to require training on diversity, equity, inclusion and antiracism at institutions of higher education. A bill she passed this year lowers some motorist tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Randall also mentions a law she co-sponsored with GOP Senate Minority Leader John Braun and others to improve state services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Another of Randall’s bills made it to Inslee’s desk this spring – before he vetoed most of it. Senate Bill 5901 sought to boost development in rural Washington with a new program to defer sales and use taxes to incentivize the construction of some large warehouse construction projects. Right now, only King County has that type of tax-deferral program.

“Democratic leadership, our governor especially, is not always in touch with the needs of Washingtonians outside of King County and the I-5 corridor,” Randall said when asked about the veto.