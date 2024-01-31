Speaking Lushootseed: WA’s Indigenous curriculum may be renamed

“The thing is, it's one thing to educate tribal students, it’s a whole other thing to educate all the non-Indians around us,” Lawrence said. “We can uplift our own people, but to fully educate the non-Indians around us and to our importance in history, culture, treaties and the validity of our existence and how complex and real we are in today’s economy and reality, that’s very important.”

Developing the curriculum

Kristen B. French is a professor of elementary education at Western Washington University who has been teaching a tribal-sovereignty course to future educators since before the new state law, and has worked with University of Washington faculty to develop their curriculum for future teachers.

Over the years, students called this curriculum transformative because they hadn’t learned the material in their own schooling.

French is a registered member of the Blackfeet tribe in Montana and a descendant of Gros Ventre in Montana and Eastern Band Cherokee in North Carolina. She works with other Indigenous professors in Washington to teach the course, which includes an exploration of issues like climate change and salmon restoration that are important to local Indigenous nations.

“Being in community together is also showing our students that this work has to be done in community with each other and we’re modeling working with tribal partners,” French said.

Tleena Ives, director of tribal relations at the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, said McCoy created her position through his advocacy.

“Naming and renaming things, that’s important in tribal history and is another form of decolonization because it gives Sen. McCoy the recognition and the honor for his leadership in doing this,” Ives said.

Ives, a member of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe, said although the early learning curriculum is not mandated as K-12 is, she is hoping to expand it to reach younger students and make it more accessible to everyone. She hopes this year’s bill will solidify the Legislature’s commitment to re-energize its implementation across the state.

Strom, of the Office of Native Education, said the Office can keep track only of which school districts reach out to them for their training, but don’t have the capacity to track which schools implement the curriculum or don’t. There are nearly 300 school districts in the state and over 2,000 public schools.

A graduating high school senior who is Mississippi Choctaw told Strom that he had never heard of the tribal sovereignty curriculum.

“He said we are relegated to the past,” Strom said. “This is a 17-, 18-year-old boy and that’s his perspective on how he is seen in the school system,” Strom said.

Strom said he thinks that school districts without a high percentage of Native students may be less inclined to embrace implementation of the tribal history curriculum, but believes this should not be the case.

“The curriculum is not designed solely for Native people, it’s for all, to help people understand the history of Native people and the current state of sovereignty,” Strom said.