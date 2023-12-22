Six measures Washington conservatives are pushing on 2024 ballots

Dwindling Republican power in Washington

For both major political parties, the stakes are real. Democrats struggled for years to pass a capital-gains tax and carbon-reduction program through the state Legislature, even after they regained control of the state Senate in 2018. Losses at the ballot box would represent major setbacks for those priorities.

The state’s Republicans during the Trump era have meanwhile seen their power dwindle. Since 2016, the GOP lost seats in the Legislature and control of the state Senate, as well as losing seats in Washington’s delegation to the U.S. Congress and in statewide elected offices.

That leaves ballot measures as one of the last potential places for Republicans to exercise power. For example, in 2019 state residents voted both to keep in place a ban on affirmative action and to approve an initiative to lower car-tab fees – both conservative priorities.

The ballot measure campaign has already drawn competing accusations by conservatives and progressives ahead of an election year already brimming with important questions. Voters next November will choose a president, state lawmakers who write Washington’s laws and nine statewide elected officials – including governor, attorney general and commissioner of public lands.

Heywood and others have accused progressive organizations of unlawfully interfering with the efforts of signature gatherers, which was laid out in a cease-and-desist letter sent earlier this month to progressive organizations. In turn, progressive groups have filed complaints with the state Public Disclosure Commission accusing Heywood and Let’s Go Washington of failing to properly file campaign reports and disclose vendors being paid by the group.

In an email, a spokesperson for the state Democratic Party referred questions about the ballot measure campaign to Adam Glickman of SEIU 775 and the progressive organization Fuse. Glickman didn’t return an email seeking comment.

In an interview, Aaron Ostrom of Fuse said his organization would be “very active” in defending the Democratic-passed laws at the ballot.

“Our expectation at the end will be that Brian Heywood and his MAGA friends have wasted tens of millions of dollars trying to drag Washingtonians backwards,” said Ostrom, executive director of the Seattle-based group.

Stopped by state campaign-finance law

In some other year this century, conservative measures might have been brought by Tim Eyman . For two decades, the anti-tax activist found the resources to get the hundreds of thousands of signatures needed to put measure after measure on the statewide ballot – and drive Democrats crazy when voters sometimes passed those measures.

But a Thurston County Superior Court judge in 2021 ruled that he committed “numerous and blatant violations” of state campaign-finance statutes, according to the attorney general’s office . Among other penalties, Eyman was barred from controlling political committees.

There were zero statewide ballot measures in the last two years, one referendum in 2020 and one referendum and one initiative in 2019. In 2018, voters weighed in on four measures.

A businessman and member of the LDS church, Heywood said he fled California in 2010 – and moved his 40 employees up to Washington with him – after that state got too progressive for his tastes.

“In California, we had law after law after law that was just picking away at freedom,” Heywood said. “Every single legislative session, you held your breath thinking what kind of stupid thing are they going to do this year.

“Washington has sort of had a reputation of being, even though it’s got lefty Seattle, it was more a libertarian lefty-ism,” he added. “And then I just watched it all happen again here, right?”

Heywood described his firm as a long-term Japanese investment fund that invests in companies there. The business came about after his experiences earlier in life going to Japan as a teenager to do LDS missionary work in Osaka: “I probably knocked on about 80,000 doors in Japan.”

His ballot measure efforts began last year by trying to use volunteers in a push to qualify 11 initiatives, a difficult and unsuccessful undertaking when trying to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures at grocery stores and event spaces across an entire state. “And that was a learning experience,” he said.

This time, Heywood is using a mix of paid contract signature gatherers and volunteers to staff the overall effort. Because he isn’t a lawmaker or a lawyer, Heywood said he chose to back initiatives that were drafted by Walsh, who has been in the Legislature since 2017.

Once the Dec. 29 deadline passes, the secretary of state’s office will begin a check to make sure there are 324,516 valid signatures from Washington voters in the submitted petitions, according to spokesperson Derrick Nunnally.

As initiatives to the Legislature, the Let’s Go Washington proposals would first go to state lawmakers, who begin the 60-day legislative session on Jan. 8. Legislators can approve them, which is not likely in the Democratic-held state House and Senate. If lawmakers take no action, the measures go onto the November ballot. If lawmakers pass an alternative policy, both the original ballot measure and the alternative go onto the election ballot.