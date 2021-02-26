poster for hidden barriers
Hidden Barriers

Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.

Hidden Barriers

The model minority myth hurts Asian Americans seeking health care

Season
1
 /
Episode
4
 /
Video duration
6 min 55 s

Asian Americans are perceived as the "model minority": wealthier, better educated and healthier than other minority groups. But this preconception hides many health disparities, in some cases worse than those of any other racial group.

