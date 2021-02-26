More Series from Crosscut
Hidden Barriers
Bias, prejudice and discrimination pervade our health care systems. Explore the issues and meet the stakeholders attempting to change that.
The model minority myth hurts Asian Americans seeking health care
Asian Americans are perceived as the "model minority": wealthier, better educated and healthier than other minority groups. But this preconception hides many health disparities, in some cases worse than those of any other racial group.
-
-
Credits© Crosscut, Published 2/26/21
Hidden Barriers
Production Team: Jen Dev , Shaminder Dulai, Amy Mahardy, Starla Sampaco