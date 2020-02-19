Meet Your Maker: Henry Jackson-Spieker weaves a web of tension

The Seattle artist creates installations out of wood, glass, cast metal and paracord (nylon rope used for outdoor sports, survival kits and military applications). Some look like elaborate basketball nets, others like scientific depictions of a wormhole. Jackson-Spieker calls them “tension sculptures,” but in essence, the pieces don’t stray too far from one of his childhood fascinations.

“They’re basically [Spirographs] but three dimensional,” Jackson-Spieker says, standing in his tightly packed Rainier Beach workspace, which has the vibe of a tinkerer’s garage. “It’s funny, I didn’t have them as a kid, but whenever I saw them I always wanted to play with them.”

Born in Seattle and raised in Beacon Hill, Jackson-Spieker was creative from early on. His childhood love of making things was fostered at the arts nonprofit Coyote Central. At 13, he started taking classes at the Pratt Institute of Fine Arts, the same place where he now teaches glassblowing and bronze casting. He went on to graduate from Western Washington University with a bachelor of arts in sculpture.