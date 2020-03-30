As coronavirus wilts the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, a farm adapts

“We were getting ready to ship a couple of million tulips on March 14. On March 13, we got the call to just cancel them,” says Brent Roozen, third-generation owner of the family business. “That's when it really hit us.”

Like RoozenGaarde, Tulip Town does not sell flowers at Pike Place Market, relying instead on flower sales onsite during the Tulip Festival (which Miller estimates at up to 10,000 bouquets a season). This year, though, if sales from its roadside stand and bouquet shipments offsite don’t flourish, many bouquets will likely be donated to workers at hospitals and retirement homes. In addition, tulip bulbs can be harvested and reused for crops in years to come.

When Gov. Jay Inslee banned gatherings larger than 250 people on March 11, Tulip Town quickly adjusted its viewing gardens for car tours, which it branded a “tulip safari.” The field already had a wide enough path surrounding the rows of tulips. Adding wood chips to the muddy road would allow people to still visit but avoid human contact by staying in their car.

Miller and his crew had started laying out wood chips on the paths for this last-ditch effort, but paused that day at 3 p.m., shortly after Inslee announced the order for people to stay home, except for essential outings.

Mount Vernon has been home to the Tulip Festival since 1984. Thousands of people from across the U.S. and 83 other countries visit Skagit Valley during early spring, starting in late March and into April. Events span four weeks and range from the Kiwanis salmon barbecue that raises thousands of dollars for local charity to the downtown parade and street fair. This year the entire festival, like Holland’s annual Tulip Time event , is canceled.

Even before the stay-at-home order was announced, Tulip Festival executive director Cindy Verge had been inundated by cancellations as coronavirus spread and people began to hunker down at home. In her more than 30 years of living in Mount Vernon and seven years heading up the event, Verge says, the festival has never canceled for any reason — not even after 9/11, nor in 2008, when The Great Recession hit.

“People were looking for fun things they could still do,” she recalls of the previous national crises. “We still had people that wanted to come and experience something like this, mainly to get their minds off of what was going on.”