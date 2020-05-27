New Northwest arts journal wants to know what’s on your walls

That same afternoon, Seattle and King County announced that a second person had died of the coronavirus at EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland (it was the second coronavirus death in the country at the time), plus four new cases locally. Soon after, museums and galleries in Seattle started closing. And then, Kahlon got very sick. In spite of a negative test result, her doctor said to presume her illness was COVID-19.

Almost immediately after launching, New Archives was forced into a hiatus.

These stuck-at-home choreographers offer curbside dance performance during drive-in event.

Confined to her couch by a raging fever, Kahlon saw googly eyes, bright colors and squiggly spaghetti strands. These weren’t figments of a sweaty delirium. They were visual details of the two mixed-media collages on her wall, one by Tacoma-based artist Tyrone Patkoski, the other by Daybreak Star preschool students. Amid the throes of her illness, the images sparked an idea: Instead of soliciting writing about art on gallery walls, she would ask people to critique the art in their home.

“I’ve been wondering,” Kahlon wrote in a New Archives' post in early May, “what art you’ve been looking at.” The post included an open call for submissions. “Morning after morning, long solitary day after long solitary day. What piece catches your eye when you wake up, or wait for your coffee to be ready — what piece in the background do folks ask about in your Zoom meetings?”

We might be confined to our personal spaces under the stay-at-home order, but we’re still experiencing art, Kahlon told me while sitting on her porch during a recent Zoom call. She was finally starting to feel a bit better. “Everyone's talking about how much TV and music we're consuming [in isolation],” she said. “But then there's this art on our walls that we're also spending so much time with in a different way than we ever anticipated.”