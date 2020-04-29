Seattle drive-in dance event is part scavenger hunt, part performance

Barclay wasn’t involved in some kind of nefarious plot. She was about to participate in Cooped-Up: Drive-in Dances for Cooped Up People, a contemporary dance performance by local company LanDforms, in which audience members view the proceedings through their own car windows.

“It’s quite an adventure,” says Barclay, a local writer and musician, “a little bit like a spy mission.”

Guided by pins on a digital map and a downloaded soundtrack — featuring songs, poetry, a couple of old voicemail messages and mysterious clues — ticketed audience members drive through the city and visit performers at their homes. The dancers perform from porches, sun rooms, front yards, alleys and balconies while the audience, cocooned in 20 cars (one per household), drives up to watch at 10-minute intervals.

“It’s a wild journey all over Seattle,” says LanDforms’ Leah Crosby. She and co-director Danielle Doell describe the show as a whimsical mashup of a drive-in movie, scavenger hunt, escape room and “durational performance” tailored to and inspired by COVID-19 restrictions. Basically, they say, it’s like curbside pickup of food-to-go, but for dance.

The first, mid-April performance of Cooped-Up sold out almost instantly. The duo is orchestrating two more (sold-out) shows this Friday and Saturday. They plan to do more performances, even when the shelter-in-place order is eventually lifted, perhaps in a different form. (Under Gov. Inslee’s stay-at-home order, car travel should be limited to urgent or necessary trips.)