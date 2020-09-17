Editor’s Notebook: Penguin-only art walks

But let’s get to the penguins. The reason scientists are newly pondering life on Venus is because of something discovered in the planet’s thick cloud cover, a “biosignature gas” called phosphine, which is also found a hop, skip and a planet away on Earth — in human intestines, deep sea worms and the feces of badgers and penguins. That’s quite a club.

And while this is may be a lot of science for an arts newsletter, I would argue that the Venus discovery is cultural, in the vein of Carl Sagan’s assertion that we’re all “made of star stuff.” The mystifying connections across our vast universe contribute to the culture we humans create, even if subconsciously, or via some microscopic cellular nudge.

Take, for example, the fact that during the coronavirus shutdowns, people have been taking penguins to art museums. Peruvian penguins from the Kansas City Zoo toured the empty Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (allegedly preferring Caravaggio over Monet). And two Magellanic penguins from Shedd Aquarium in Chicago recently took in the city’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

While the Woodland Park Zoo penguins have so far stayed on the premises, the Bellevue Arts Museum (which reopens Oct. 2) just released its own clever take on penguin art walks. In a stop-motion video, the stuffed toy penguins from Nicole Gordon’s Altered States installation waddle around her apocalyptic artwork and crowd into an oversized teacup sitting in front of a fiery (you guessed it) hellscape.