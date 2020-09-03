Editor’s Notebook: ‘Back to school’ in an unsettled Seattle arts season

This time of year always brings a bit of melancholy, with less daylight and the dwindling of outdoor explorations. There’s usually comfort in the sheer regularity, the “to every season turn, turn, turn” of it. But this year we’re returning to an uncanny valley — where the rhythms and rituals are familiar yet skewed. (While “uncanny valley” is a term coined to describe the unsettling feeling we get when robots look too human, it seems like a solid metaphor for our general state of being right now.) Kids are going back to school … largely online. The sartorial shift to fall fashion is on view … from the waist up. (P.S.: masks are the only must-have accessory this year.)

Similarly, performing arts organizations are kicking off their new programming seasons this month … but using a different lingo that promotes a “virtual fall season,” “subscription-based streaming service” or a “fully digital dance card.” There’s a whole lotta pivoting goin’ on. In recent weeks, the Seattle Symphony Orchestra (which proved itself a vanguard by streaming free, previously recorded concerts as soon as coronavirus precautions set in), Seattle Opera and Pacific Northwest Ballet have announced new ways for their large and loyal audiences to experience works online.

These innovative subscription models, in which users pay for online access to both newly created and greatest hits performances, are an attempt to ameliorate some of the huge revenue loss caused by COVID-19 closures. Nothing can replace the feeling of experiencing live performance in a theater. But in opening up these experimental avenues, the organizations may find reasons — such as an increase in audience members from outside the region — to continue offering some online options, even after we can return to sitting in seats shoulder to shoulder.