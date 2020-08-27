Editor’s Notebook: How bonsai trees tell stories of Japanese incarceration, resilience

The museum’s new and fascinating exhibit, World War Bonsai: Remembrance and Resilience, coincides with the 75th anniversary of V-J Day (aka Victory over Japan Day, meaning the end of World War II, on Sept. 2, 1945). Of course that victory came at tremendous cost, which the exhibit explores by way of the Japanese American bonsai artists who were incarcerated in detention camps.

Each exquisitely cultivated tree is accompanied by the story of its artist. As anti-Japanese sentiment increased during wartime, many were forced to abandon, burn or hide their bonsai for fear of being targeted or arrested for practicing a Japanese tradition (and possibly being loyal to the “enemy”). When Executive Order 9066 came down in February 1942, some artists planted their trees in the ground, in hopes of returning to them after the war.

It’s a bit crushing, reading story after story of successful bonsai artists whose livelihoods and cultural traditions were suddenly obliterated. But it’s also an exhibit of hope — with these small trees serving as living proof of the power of perseverance. In particular, note the story of bonsai artist Juzaburo Furuzawa, who was incarcerated in Utah and California. His relatives sent him Japanese black pine seeds, which he sowed in the only container he had, a tin can. One of them flourished under his care. He nurtured the bonsai into his old age, and later donated it to the museum’s collection. It was stolen from the museum earlier this year, returned anonymously and is now on view, a literal signifier of growth, rebirth and survival.