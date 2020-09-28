But starting this month, two empty towers will be occupied by two artists in residence: E.T. Russian at the University Bridge and Roger Fernandes at the Fremont Bridge. Instead of operating the spans, the Seattle artists will be responsible for exploring the history and significance of the bridges, and translating that experience into new artistic work.

“We ask the artists to be inspired by [the bridges],” says Maija McKnight, the Office of Arts and Culture project manager, who is guiding this year’s residency. “They’re on site to see them open and close and to think about the roles bridges play.”

The bridge residency is a joint program of Office of Arts and Culture and the Seattle Department of Transportation. Each resident is awarded three months of studio time in the tower (it is not a residential space) and $10,000. The first resident was muralist Kristen Ramirez, who in 2009 created a voicemail line where people could share memories of the Fremont bridge. She then made the recordings into an audio collage and broadcast it over bridge speakers.

Other past residents include essayist Elissa Washuta, a member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, who wrote White City, a collection of prose that explores the manmade cut crossed by the bascule bridges and the struggles of identity in colonized Duwamish land. Local lighting designers Ian Campbell and Hayley Buckbee lit the Fremont Bridge from underneath during their stay, making it glow at night. And last year, composer Paurl Walsh presented Bascule, a public concert of music created during his bridge residency.

This year the residency specifically sought out graphic novelists, and Russian and Fernandes answered the call. Both illustrators grew up in Washington, but they bring vastly different approaches to their work.