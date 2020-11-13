I was at BAM to check out the vivid new group show Yellow #5 (through April 18). Curated by Seattle gallerist/artist Tariqa Waters, the exhibit features several rooms of bright, bold work by Northwest artists, including Christopher Paul Jordan, whose painting of shelved Obama coffee mugs strikes a poignant tone.

Downstairs, Mlasowsky’s single-room show, Never Odd or Even (through Jan. 17) is decidedly more monochrome, but mesmerizing. The artist, who recently opened her own storefront gallery in Ballard, showcases several of her performance innovations, including “Chorus of One,” a dress made entirely of Rhino glass — a Corning product intended for military body armor. As the dancer moves, the fishy white scales clatter and clink.

But it’s “4 Feet Apart” that drew me back for another look. (Watch an excerpt here.) When the two dancers can’t stand the separation any more, they turn toward each other, causing many of the glass strands to shatter. Broken shafts remain stuck in their backs for the course of the partnered dance — sharp remnants that can’t be shaken.

We may not be feeling the exuberance of those dancing mailboxes that took to the streets of Philadelphia last week during the prolonged ballot count, but there is still dancing to be done, or at least to watch.