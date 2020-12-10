Editor’s Notebook: COVID sends Seattle's holiday shows a-streaming

I’ll admit I’m a sucker for holiday music — I’ve already played Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker so many times my husband has asked kindly for a reprieve. But I also love the carols and traditional songs, maybe especially since they pop up only for a month, then return to the vault. (OK, yes, I could live without ever hearing “Jingle Bells” again.)

Seattle Men’s Chorus is known for its festive “Holiday Special,” and this year’s online version (now through Dec. 31) is impressive for both its beautiful blend of voices and the video editing wizardry that brings them all together. Most singers have telltale earpiece wires dangling from their ears like ornaments, but you hardly notice thanks to the zhuzhed up graphics and charming hostess Nina West. (Is it specific to Seattle or have drag queens always been a close second to Santa as far as Christmas icons?)

I’m also curious to see Twelfth Night (livestream tonight! Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; archived stream available through Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Free), a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub. This selection of excerpts was produced as part of Seattle Repertory Theatre’s Public Works project, which invites community members to participate in play creation. The joyous performance of the gender-bending high jinks features a cast of incredibly talented local singers, including Eric Ankrim, Rheanna Atendido, Varinique “V” Davis, Christian Quinto and Sarah Russell.

Also joyous: The Concert of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Music, which Earshot Jazz faithfully puts on annually (streaming Dec. 26, 7 p.m.; on demand through Jan. 3, $10-$50). This year’s edition will be a digital blend of previous concerts, with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, the Northwest Chamber Orchestra and Seattle’s favorite sax-playing tap dancer, Alex Dugdale. It’s a truly spiritual suite of swing, gospel and jazz — and Christmas carol-free.

Finally, there is the irresistible pleasure of A Charlie Brown Christmas, specifically Vince Guaraldi’s classic score (also in heavy rotation at my house). Seattle pianist Jose Gonzales is known for his holiday performances of the soundtrack, hosted by the Strawberry Theatre Workshop. This year the concert will stream live on Strawshop’s Facebook page (Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Free). In this most isolated of holiday seasons, maybe we can take some solace in the familiar, in nostalgia, in those chords that instantly transport us to a happy memory, curled at the edges but no less striking.