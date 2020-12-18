Editor’s Notebook: The sounds of solstice in Seattle

Next week, this jostling will culminate at the winter solstice in The Great Conjunction, when Jupiter and Saturn will get so near each other they’ll appear to form a “double planet,” something that hasn’t happened in 800 years. Clear skies willing, it’ll be a cool astronomical event to witness, but as it’s still 2020, who knows, the two planets might just as easily unlatch from their orbits and fling off into another galaxy.

If you’ve been reading this newsletter over this strange year, you know my thoughts have often turned to celestial happenings, and I recently discovered what seems an apt soundtrack: Large String Array, a musical-sculptural installation. Seattle sound artist Cameron Perry Fraser transformed the Jack Straw New Media gallery into a resonant instrument by stringing 1,200 piano wires floor to ceiling. The eerie soundscape it plays was sourced from ambient noise in Fraser’s apartment while he was “sheltering in place.”