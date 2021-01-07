It’s also been a pivotal year for Spade, an associate professor at Seattle University School of Law, where he teaches administrative, gender and poverty law and the subjects of policing and imprisonment.

“For some people, the pandemic meant things came to a stop, but for me it was the reverse,” Spade says.

Suddenly, Google searches for topics he had studied, taught and organized around for years — mutual aid and prison abolition — spiked as people became curious and engaged during the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

After pivoting to online teaching, he contributed to the launch of a Mutual Aid 101 toolkit, compiled by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and writer Mariame Kaba, and helped produce a mutual aid video explainer. He also advised the rapidly growing number of local and national mutual aid groups (such as for people in immigration detention, unhoused people, survivors of domestic violence) in how to set up or streamline internal processes.

Now, while grading papers and prepping next semester’s coursework, he’s on somewhat of a virtual media tour for Mutual Aid. (He’ll be in conversation with Nikkita Oliver on Jan. 26 and appear on Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness early this year) The book reads as part “mutual aid for dummies,” with advice on how to run groups, and part political manifesto, arguing for wealth redistribution and resistance to the capitalist status quo.

The “political” aspect is important, Spade says. Mutual aid, he argues, is not just a way to describe “neighbors helping neighbors.” It’s also, he says, a critique. As he writes in the book: “Mutual aid exposes the failure of the current system and shows an alternative.”

The concept is as much defined by what it is as by what it’s not: charity (evidenced by mutual aid’s unofficial slogan: “solidarity, not charity”); volunteerism as a hobby; nonprofits giving out grants; government relief.

With mutual aid, Spade argues, there are no requirements, there’s no unequal application (such as when Black business owners had a harder time getting federal aid last year, he says). Everyone is deserving of care.

“Mutual aid doesn't rely on moralizing eligibility criteria,” Spade explains during our interview. “It says everybody should have what they need. We're not gonna try to figure out if you're the ‘deserving’ or ‘undeserving’ poor. Mutual aid doesn’t look at people who are struggling and say: ‘What’s wrong with you?’ or: ‘How did you end up here?’ ‘Are you homeless? You need to go through our budgeting program, or you need to take parenting classes or take these pills we think you should take.’ ”