ArtSEA: Seattle Sounders take a psychedelic Jimi Hendrix trip

Northwest Film Forum held the spotlight for another reason last week, when executive director Vivian Hua was honored at SIFF with the Mayor’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film. Hua received special acclaim for her work to expand NWFF’s online series during the coronavirus closure and for bringing in a more diverse audience by way of equitable programming.

We have more award winners in our midst: Seoul-born Seattle writer Don Mee Choi, who earlier this year won a National Book Award for her powerful and poetic memoir DMZ Colony, added to her accolades last week when she was awarded a 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship.

Seattle sculptor Dawn Cerny, who won Seattle Art Museum’s Betty Bowen Award this past September, claims her winnings this month with a solo show at SAM, called Les Choses (now through Sept. 26). Cerny calls her work the “theater of home,” and indeed her intriguingly skinny, lumpy, striving approximations of domestic surroundings always look to me like something aliens might make if tasked with replicating a human abode by hand.

Lastly, while perhaps not precisely an award, longtime Seattle rockers Mudhoney earned namesake honors for the city’s newest tunnel boring machine (which will carve out a massive sewage and stormwater storage tunnel along the Lake Washington ship canal). Naming rights were put to a vote by the people, and Seattle Public Utilities reports that MudHoney (the machine gets a capital H) won by a mudslide. In second place? Sir Digs-A-Lot.