Small pieces of paper with miniature images of the absent art indicated what was gone: a delicate, 13th century scroll from Japan; a 400-plus-year-old ink-and-gold watercolor from India; a Mughal dynasty era folio depicting the art of falconry.

Thankfully, it wasn’t a heist. These artworks will settle back into their assigned spots among the other sculptures, scrolls, robes, paintings and photographs when the Volunteer Park museum reopens in May after a yearlong COVID closure.

It’s the second reopening for SAAM in just over a year. After being closed for a three-year renovation, the museum reopened to great fanfare during a sold-out weekend in February of 2020. The refreshed rooms contained works from 2500 BCE to the present day, representing the various countries, dynasties and cultures across Asia: China, Korea, Japan, India, the Himalayas, West, Central and Southeast Asia (though the collection skews heaviest toward Chinese and Japanese). But after just 35 days, as the coronavirus spread across the world, museum staff shuttered the grand aluminum gates once more, turning off the lights on the way out.