Seattle’s Short Run comics and arts festival is in it for the long run

This fall, Short Run will produce an anthology of work by the women cartoonists who were chosen for the Trailer Blaze artist residencies (a creative opportunity nixed by the pandemic).

And then right around the end of October or the beginning of November, when the festival usually happens, Short Run will publish a newsprint catalog showcasing comics, zines and handmade books created by Washington makers since Jan. 1, 2020. The goal, Froh says, is to make the catalog look like the Scholastic book order forms many kids adored in elementary school.

“We’re going to print out like 5,000 catalogs, and we’re going to ship them all over the place,” Froh says, “to comic book stores and community centers and art centers.” Artists will have space inside to describe their book, show off some art and direct customers to websites where they can buy a copy.

The idea is to get people to buy local, small-press and self-published comics, of course — the kind of books that don’t have mammoth corporate marketing budgets behind them. But Froh also sees it as a way to encourage artists to keep making their work at a lonely time, when they don’t have much audience feedback, when it’s hard to summon the motivation to make something new.

Barring some new and unforeseeable horror, the Short Run Comix & Art Festival will likely return to real life in the fall of 2022. That gathering will be special for many reasons — because it will officially mark the 10th Short Run festival, because it will be the first festival after a two-year gap, because art after lockdowns (and reflections and frustrations) is likely to be strange and joyous.

But that’s a long way away. For now, Mahato says, every Short Run staffer feels “almost a slight desperation, wanting to let people know we’re still here for them.”

Short Run longs to reengage with artists and writers and creators and have “real heart-to-heart conversations about what our artists need right now.” And when the community can finally put on weird outfits and happily cram into a big sweaty room full of comics again, those artists will be there for each other, bumping shoulders in the aisles and passing their newest creations from hand to hand.