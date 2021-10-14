ArtSEA: The Seattle monorail ride that was all a blur

Reader, that wasn’t the worst of it. Taking my seat on a red vinyl bench, I realized the branding wrap obscured an essential aspect of the monorail: the view. Looking out the windows of The Pepsi Zero Sugar Express, I felt like I forgot to put my contacts in. Trees were green smears, buildings just brownish suggestions. The whole experience was like being inside a pointillist painting.

Unlike Metro buses, where riders maintain laser focus on their phones, the monorail is all about looking out those big windows and seeing the city from this unusual carriage — a chrome caterpillar trundling along an elevated track. I used to love watching tourists enjoy the quaint charms of the monorail, seeing kids scramble toward the bulbous front window and parents capturing video of the city passing by. (And I always answered gently when they asked, “How do I know when it’s my stop?”)

I reached out to monorail staff to find out if the branding wrap was a long-term strategy — and heard back just as this newsletter was going to press. “There was a production issue with the windows,” the monorail’s Maya Fraser-Philbin wrote, “and we will be replacing it as soon as possible.” So while the branding wraps will likely keep coming, it sounds like there’s a chance the view will improve.

Here’s hoping that replacement comes very soon indeed, so the train’s new crop of Kraken riders (capacity has been doubled to 6,000 passengers an hour) will be able to view the city from this unique perspective.