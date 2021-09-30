ArtSEA: Seattle’s new light rail stations mean more public art

It takes many threads to weave a film festival, too, and we have a couple opening this weekend — with in-person screenings accessible via the Capitol Hill light rail station. As Crosscut contributor Misha Berson wrote last week, local art house theaters are finally starting to reopen their doors and welcome cinephiles into seats.

A good number of those seats are at the historic Egyptian Theater on Capitol Hill, which opened in 1915 as a Masonic Temple and is now operated by Seattle International Film Festival. SIFF kicks off its return to in-person shows with the inaugural DocFest (Sept. 30-Oct. 7), an enticing run of films, many of which are also screening online.

Consider: Becoming Cousteau, about the red-watchcap-wearing seafarer obsessed with life undersea; Flee, a gripping animated tale about a man who fled Afghanistan as a child and still remembers the journey with vivid emotion (in-person only, Oct. 1); The Hidden Life of Trees, based on Peter Wohlleben’s book about the forests as superorganisms; The Rescue, about saving the boys soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave; In Balanchine’s Classroom, about the groundbreaking choreographer who forever changed ballet — there is so much to see!

And the must-see list continues, as the 16th annual Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (Oct. 1-24) starts screening online and in person at the Broadway Performance Hall. Included in the slate are comedies (Coming Out with the Help of a Time Machine), a COVID relationship drama (7 Days), a coming-of-age dramedy (The Myth of the Good Girl) and a documentary about polyandry customs in the Lama mountain communities of Nepal (Co-Husband). That’s a lot of stops on the movie train.