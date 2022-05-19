ArtSEA: A new chapter for Seattle’s historic Columbia City Theater

We’ll start with the most recent: a historic Seattle venue is getting a new lease (or should we say sale agreement?) on life. On May 18, The Cultural Space Agency, a local nonprofit that preserves arts venues, joined community radio station Rainier Avenue Radio in purchasing the historic Columbia City Theater.

The century-old Rainier Valley cultural hub has been a movie theater, jazz club and punk/rave venue over the years and cycled through a host of owners since it reopened as a popular music venue in 2010. With the sale, it will remain an intimate performance space programmed by Rainier Avenue Radio, under the auspices of founder Tony Benton. The new owners also plan to use the space as a “Creative Arts Digital Media Academy,” aka a learning hub where students can take classes on how to create their own videos, news broadcasts, websites and on-air radio broadcasts; Rainier Avenue Radio will broadcast (over the internet) from the space as well.

The two organizations acquired the theater for $3.2 million (with the cash coming from Seattle’s Strategic Investment Fund) and plan to reopen the facility — which has been mostly dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic — in 2023, after renovations.

The announcement comes on the heels of another major purchase by the Cultural Space Agency — more than 32,000 square feet of property in South Park. That property will become community-owned cultural space through the new El Barrio Community Trust, meaning various buildings are de facto insulated against commercial development. These two purchases are just the tip of The Cultural Space Agency’s iceberg. So far, the nonprofit has raised more than $17 million for half a dozen other projects, and at least 10 more partnerships are in the works.

That’s exciting news for Seattle’s cultural scene and, I can’t help but notice, comes amid a busy spring for new arts venues (see our latest ArtSEA!). Seattle’s affordability problem hasn’t gone away — and yet, the scent of something new seems to be in the air. Is it the post-lockdown cheer? Increased appreciation and government support for the arts? Summer approaching?