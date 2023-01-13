ArtSEA: Honoring MLK Day with Seattle art

There are plenty more artful ways to mark MLK Day across the city.

At Seattle Art Museum, it’s your last chance to experience the powerful exhibit Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue (through Jan. 22), featuring work by two of the most celebrated photographers working today. In more than 100 photos taken from the 1970s through the present, the artists reveal how the lives of ordinary Black people — whether hugging, hanging out, or reading the newspaper — are imbued with longstanding societal issues around race, class, gender and power.

Included are several images from Bey’s “Birmingham Project,” which he created a decade ago to commemorate the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, which killed four girls in 1963. These striking side-by-side images feature two portraits: one of a person the same age as one of the victims, and the other of an adult 50 years older, the age the child would have been if she’d survived.

At Town Hall, Seattle’s own Bushwick Book Club presents original live music based on the New York Times bestselling novel Red at the Bone , by Jacqueline Woodson (Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m.). Set in the 2000s but with a timeline that stretches from the the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 to the musical heyday of Prince, the book follows two interwoven families and reveals how history never really stays in the past.